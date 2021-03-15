Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the February 11th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 933,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of JBL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.41. 1,089,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,493. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $319,824.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,364,471. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $53,385,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 113.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,548 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 47.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,463,000 after acquiring an additional 925,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.