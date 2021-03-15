Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 8,321 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 222.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.67. 79,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,673. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $264.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.96.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.