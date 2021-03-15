Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 129.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,113,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,355,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,930,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,964,000 after buying an additional 1,811,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,779,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $322.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.