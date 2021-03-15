Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.66. 2,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,666. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $95.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20.

