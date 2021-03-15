Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPO. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Main Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 108.0% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

Shares of ESPO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.79. 3,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,846. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.66.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.