JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) CFO Sells $163,450.00 in Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of JBGS opened at $33.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 306.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

