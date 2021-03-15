JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DEC. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JCDecaux currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.60 ($20.71).

EPA DEC opened at €20.34 ($23.93) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($43.41). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.12.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

