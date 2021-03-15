Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $318.15 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $351.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.34.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

