Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Update

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the February 11th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 382.0 days.

DRTGF stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. Jet2 has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $20.41.

Get Jet2 alerts:

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.