JFrog Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 15th (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog’s (NASDAQ:FROG) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 15th. JFrog had issued 11,568,218 shares in its public offering on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $509,001,592 based on an initial share price of $44.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.27.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $1,152,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 367,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,213,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $10,523,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.