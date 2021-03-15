John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the February 11th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTD. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000.

HTD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. 43,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,430. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

