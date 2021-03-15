John R. Barr Acquires 10,000 Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Director John R. Barr acquired 10,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $159.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.15. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $7.96.

APEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

