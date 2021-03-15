Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) PT Raised to $1.25

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.40 to $1.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Journey Energy stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Journey Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

