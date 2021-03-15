JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,976 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,746,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,788,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,106,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,815,000 after buying an additional 276,347 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 934,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,983,000 after buying an additional 22,871 shares during the period. David Loasby boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. David Loasby now owns 532,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,001.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 470,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 448,114 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,004,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $5,576,333.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,890,100.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,363 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,514 over the last three months.

Shares of AMJ opened at $17.53 on Monday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.