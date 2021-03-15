Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.45 Million

Brokerages predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce $49.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.69 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $164.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.26 million to $168.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $209.39 million, with estimates ranging from $196.87 million to $228.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Jumia Technologies stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 116,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,906,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $69.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

