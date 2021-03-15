Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TKAYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAYY opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

