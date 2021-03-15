K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Short Interest Update

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,873,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the February 11th total of 1,152,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on K92 Mining from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on K92 Mining from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial began coverage on K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

KNTNF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 171,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $7.16.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

