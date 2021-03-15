Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kadmon in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.78). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kadmon’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%.

KDMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ KDMN opened at $4.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 27,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

