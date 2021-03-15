Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAMN opened at $54.55 on Monday. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,818.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

KAMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

