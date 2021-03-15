Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post $28.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.66 million and the lowest is $25.04 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $18.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $167.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $205.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $280.32 million, with estimates ranging from $202.66 million to $319.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In related news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 776,452 shares in the company, valued at $11,514,783.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,681 shares of company stock worth $248,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. 9,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $935.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

