Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Winnebago Industries worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 316.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $83.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average is $59.34.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WGO. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.