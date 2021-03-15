Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,443 shares during the period. The Ensign Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of The Ensign Group worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,042,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

ENSG opened at $89.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.50.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $73,243.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,333.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,788,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

