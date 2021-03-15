Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,476 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PB. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PB opened at $80.95 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

