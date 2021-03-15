Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 21,064 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,064 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide accounts for 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $188.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.38. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $190.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 2.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

