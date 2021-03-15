Keep3rV1 (KP3R) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.11 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $49.53 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for approximately $247.64 or 0.00437649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.48 or 0.00453262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00061480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00052194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00095827 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00069389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.77 or 0.00561579 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

