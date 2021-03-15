Kempen Capital Management N.V. Acquires 59,157 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,157 shares during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd accounts for about 1.2% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.12% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $21,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE SKM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.13. 893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,987. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

