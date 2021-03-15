Kempen Capital Management N.V. Acquires 62,378 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,378 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 10,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,978,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,554,000 after buying an additional 375,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 549.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 659,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after buying an additional 558,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $62.14. 202,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,863,915. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

