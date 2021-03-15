Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $11.01 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $845,574,000 after buying an additional 336,024 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,438,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Mastercard by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $381.86. 29,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.44.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.