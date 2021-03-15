Kempen Capital Management N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up approximately 1.4% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $23,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,633,000 after buying an additional 11,151,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,770,000 after buying an additional 2,464,977 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,292,000 after buying an additional 1,533,022 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 311.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,758,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,213,000 after buying an additional 1,330,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,827,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,158,000 after buying an additional 988,659 shares during the last quarter.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.96. 43,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

