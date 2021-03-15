Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,291 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.49% of National Health Investors worth $15,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $77.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.07. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $76.22.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

