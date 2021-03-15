Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 711,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,768 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 101,491 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 238,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Shares of FFWM opened at $24.85 on Monday. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on First Foundation from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,071.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.