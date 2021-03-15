Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,187 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.66% of Photronics worth $11,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,256,000 after acquiring an additional 333,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 127.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $2,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $143,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $36,087.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,531.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $813,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $12.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $761.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

