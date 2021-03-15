Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Argo Group International worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,336,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after buying an additional 123,023 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,131,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARGO shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $7.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $51.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently -137.78%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

