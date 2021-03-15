Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $15.96 Million Stock Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,421,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pure Cycle worth $15,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 123.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pure Cycle stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.56 million, a PE ratio of 170.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

