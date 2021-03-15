Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,524 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.93% of Extreme Networks worth $16,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $9.32 on Monday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,892 shares of company stock worth $1,375,145 in the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

