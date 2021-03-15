Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,857 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $31.27 on Monday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

