Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 4,463 SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,064,000 after buying an additional 244,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 15.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after buying an additional 132,893 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,940,000 after buying an additional 297,486 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $28,996,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty stock opened at $77.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $77.76.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.