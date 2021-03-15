Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 10,947 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $4,874,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 23,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 334,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NI shares. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

In related news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

