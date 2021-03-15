Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 1,179 Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after buying an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $986,159,000 after purchasing an additional 96,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,600,000 after buying an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Abiomed by 666.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 66,913 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,246. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed stock opened at $303.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.64.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

