Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $288,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,742,000 after purchasing an additional 318,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,624,000 after buying an additional 202,325 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,073,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after acquiring an additional 147,892 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,996,000 after acquiring an additional 141,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

UHS stock opened at $137.54 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $143.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.59.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.