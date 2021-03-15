Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $238,000 Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $30.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

