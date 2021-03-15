Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $270,000 Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $62.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $63.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

