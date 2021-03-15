Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $311,000 Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 155,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE:HWM opened at $31.55 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

