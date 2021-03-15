Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $456,000 Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNPR opened at $25.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

