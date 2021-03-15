Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Shares in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,754 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBCT stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

Several analysts have commented on PBCT shares. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

