Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 4,337 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $984,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,565 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $32,802,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PVH by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,083 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PVH by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,429,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 274,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 13,268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 254,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 252,104 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $107.30 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CL King lowered shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

