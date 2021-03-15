Kepos Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after buying an additional 5,695,606 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $93,219,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,628,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 519,901 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 387,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $8,841,517.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $122,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,417,451 shares of company stock valued at $142,482,994 in the last ninety days.

NOVA stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.92.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

