Kepos Capital LP Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 430,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,638,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.73.

PEG stock opened at $57.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.89. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

