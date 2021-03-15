Kepos Capital LP Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 263,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Clene as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CLNN shares. Benchmark started coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clene in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

CLNN opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 million, a PE ratio of -32.39 and a beta of -0.01. Clene Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. The company has a nanotechnology drug platform for the development of orally administered neurotherapeutic drugs. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

