Kepos Capital LP Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,050,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

ARBGU opened at $10.20 on Monday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67.

About Aequi Acquisition

Aequi Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

